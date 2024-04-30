Nadal gets emotional after a loss in his last Madrid Open appearance. Alcaraz reaches quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — It was an emotional end for Rafael Nadal in what likely was his last match at the Madrid Open. While Carlos Alcaraz was put to the test and pulled through, Nadal couldn’t overcome his challenge on Tuesday. Two-time defending champion Alcaraz needed nearly three hours to beat 24th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) and reach the quarterfinals. Five-time champion Nadal struggled from the start in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. On the women’s side Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.