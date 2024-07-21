Nadal falls to Nuno Borges in Nordea Open final, his first since 2022 French Open

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s winning run at the clay-court Nordea Open has ended. The Spaniard was beaten by Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final. Nadal was playing in his first final since the 2022 French Open. The seventh-seeded Portuguese player broke the Nadal serve five times on his way to his first ATP tour victory. Nadal was playing at the tournament in Sweden for the first time since he won the title as a 19-year-old in 2005 as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris. The 38-year-old Nadal skipped Wimbledon as he didn’t want to switch surface to grass and then back to clay and risk injury.

