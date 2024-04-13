Nadal drawn against Cobolli at Barcelona Open. Spaniard trying to return from injury

Rafael Nadal has been drawn to face Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open next week in what would be the Spaniard’s first clay-court appearance this year in the buildup to the French Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had hip surgery last summer and has played only three competitive matches this year, all before the Australian Open which he missed. The 37-year-old Nadal pulled out of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters before it started because of a lingering injury. Nadal has not confirmed he will play but he spoke at the draw ceremony ahead of the first round next week. He says, “I’m happy to be here” without committing to playing.

