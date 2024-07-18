Nadal comes from 4-1 down in 2nd set to beat Norrie and reach quarterfinals of Nordea Open in Sweden

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Rafael Nadal recovered from a tumble and a 4-1 deficit in the second set to beat fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Nordea Open on Thursday. Nadal fell over in the first game of the second set after attempting to slide on the clay, and needed treatment on a couple of bleeding scrapes. He then went a break down before winning the last five games of the match to reach his first quarterfinal since January. Nadal is playing at the tournament in Sweden for the first time since he won the title as a 19-year-old in 2005 as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris. He beat Leo Borg, the son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, in the first round on Tuesday.

