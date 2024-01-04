Nadal comeback from long layoff reaches Brisbane quarterfinals. Sabalenka, Rybakina also progress

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s comeback from a year-long injury layoff has reached the Brisbane International quarterfinals after dominating Jason Kubler 6-1, 6-2. The 22-time major winner is playing on a wild card after his ranking slipped into the 600s as he recovered from hip surgery. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko will meet in the women’s quarterfinals after contrasting wins in the round of 16. Azarenka beat Clara Burel 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six trips to the key Australian Open tune-up event. Ostapenko beat three-time Brisbane International winner Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

