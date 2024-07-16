Nadal beats Leo Borg in Bastad as he continues to prepare for Olympic tournament

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Rafael Nadal returned to singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on clay over Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad. The 38-year-old Nadal said it was “a huge honor to play against the son of one of the biggest legends in the history of our sport.” Nadal won the singles title in southern Sweden as a 19-year-old in 2005 and this week is his first time back as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris. He teamed up with Casper Ruud on Monday to win a first-round doubles match. Nadal played his first singles match since losing at the French Open to Alexander Zverev.

