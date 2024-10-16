Nadal-Alcaraz and Djokovic-Sinner are the Six Kings Slam exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Rafael Nadal starts his pre-retirement farewell tour against Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday at the Six Kings Slam, and Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner at the exhibition event that awards money but no ATP ranking points and is Saudi Arabia’s latest foray into tennis. In Wednesday’s matches, the top-ranked Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-3, and Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2. Nadal, an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, and Djokovic were given byes into the semifinals. The matchup against Alcaraz will be the first contest for Nadal since his exit at the Paris Olympics in July.

