Nacho Elvira shoots a second straight 64 to take the Soudal Open lead

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira has shot a 7-under 64 for the second straight day to take the lead of the Soudal Open after the second round in Antwerp. Elvira had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at Rinkven International Golf Club. He’s one stroke ahead of Ross Fisher, who carded an eight-birdie 63. Romain Langasque is three strokes back in third after a 67. Elvira is seeking his second victory on the European tour after winning the Cazoo Open in 2021.

