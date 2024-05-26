Nacho Elvira holds on to win Soudal Open in Belgium for second European tour title

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira has parred his final seven holes to hold on for a one-stroke victory at the Soudal Open in Belgium and clinch his second title on the European tour. Elvira started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71 and was almost reeled in by Nicolas Norgaard. The Dane had a birdie putt from about 12 feet at No. 18 to force a playoff. Norgaard missed it right and had to settle for a 68 and a tie for second place with home favorite Thomas Pieters (66) and Romain Langasque, who birdied the last for a 68. Elvira’s other win came at the Cazoo Open in Wales in 2021.

