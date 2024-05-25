Nacho Elvira has 4-shot lead going into last round on European tour

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira is taking a four-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open in Antwerp. He’s chasing his second career European tour win. Elvira dropped his first shots at Rinkven International Golf Club on Saturday in a third-round 4-under 67. He bogeyed the 13th and closing holes. At 18 under overall, Elvira is four clear of Englishmen Joe Dean and Ross Fisher, Frenchman Romain Langasque and Dane Niklas Norgaard.

