Nacho Elvira finishes strong to lead Kenya Open by 1 shot

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nacho Elvira finished with two birdies and an eagle to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Kenya Open. The Spaniard’s sparkling final three holes in the second round at Muthaiga Golf Club were capped with an eagle three on No. 18 and saw him move to 10 under. He seized the lead from a trio of players who were in the clubhouse at 9 under. Elvira’s 6-under 65 put him just ahead of Nick Bachem, Ryo Hisatsune and Jayden Schaper.

