Nacho and Ansu Fati replace David García and Nico Williams on Spain’s national team

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati have been called up for Spain’s national team to replace injured players David García and Nico Williams ahead of the Nations League final four. García got injured early in Osasuna’s match against Girona on the final day of the Spanish league on Sunday. Williams was replaced in the second half of Athletic Bilbao’s game at Real Madrid. Spain begins preparations Friday for its Nations League semifinal match against Italy on June 15 in the Netherlands. The final is three days later.

