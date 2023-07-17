Naby Keïta will miss start of season for Werder Bremen because of injury

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after being injured while preparing for a friendly. Bremen says the player will miss “several weeks” because of a groin problem he sustained before Sunday’s game against VfB Oldenburg. Bremen coach Ole Werner says, “We have to assume that Naby won’t be available for us for the first games of the season.” Keïta joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in June. He only managed 13 games for Liverpool last season, in part because of injuries.

