Naby Keïta heads to Hungary with Ferencvaros after being frozen out in Germany

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Former Champions League winner Naby Keïta is joining Hungary’s Ferencvaros on a year-long loan after his spell with Werder Bremen in Germany ended with him being suspended for months. The Guinean midfielder joined Bremen in June 2023 after five years at Liverpool but only played five games for the German team. The loan begins next month. Keïta has been suspended from the squad since April, when Bremen accused Keita of refusing to travel to a game if he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.