N.C. State women hold on in overtime to beat Georgia Tech 86-85

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 30 points and the No. 6 North Carolina State women held on in overtime to beat Georgia Tech 86-85. N.C. State made its first five shots in overtime, but Kara Dunn nearly orchestrated a comeback from six points down for Georgia Tech. Dunn also hit a 3 at the end of regulation to force overtime. She finished with 31 points. River Baldwin had 16 points and Madison Hayes had 15 points for N.C. State. The Wolfpack has gone through a gauntlet of ranked opponents. Now, they stay in contention in the top-heavy ACC.

