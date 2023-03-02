N.C. State women dominate inside, top Syracuse 83-58 in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby scored 16 points apiece and eighth-seeded North Carolina State pulled away from ninth-seeded Syracuse 83-58 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The three-time defending champion Wolfpack ran their tournament winning streak to 10 heading into a Friday quarterfinal matchup with league champion Notre Dame. It was also the 800th career win for N.C. State coach Wes Moore. River Baldwin scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting as North Carolina State shot 61% (34 of 65). The Wolfpack was without leading scorer Diamond Johnson, who has a foot injury and is expected to be ready for the NCAA Tournament. In her absence N.C. State had a season-high 54 points in the paint, 30 more than Syracuse. Teisha Hyman scored 15 points for Syracuse

