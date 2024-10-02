N.C. State, Wake Forest meet for instate matchup with both teams seeking 1st ACC win

N.C. State hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. It’s an instate matchup with both teams seeking a first Atlantic Coast Conference win. N.C. State is coming off a home win against Louisiana Tech in an effort led by the defense. Wake Forest is coming off a home loss to Louisiana. The Demon Deacons have one of the nation’s worst defenses statistically to match up against a Wolfpack offense that has been starting a freshman at quarterback. N.C. State has won seven of eight in the series at home. The last Wolfpack home loss to the Demon Deacons came in 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.