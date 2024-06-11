N.C. State takes the Athens Super Regional to secure its fourth trip to the College World Series

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Eli Serrano III hit a home run in the sixth inning and made a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the seventh, helping North Carolina State beat Georgia 8-5 to secure the program’s fourth trip to the College World Series. N.C. State (38-21) advances to an opening-round game against Kentucky on Saturday. The Wolfpack have won 18 of their last 23 games. Georgia (43-17), which forced a winner-take-all game with an 11-2 victory on Sunday, was looking to make its seventh trip to the CWS. Georgia had two on with no outs in the seventh before Serrano’s highlight catch to keep a three-run lead. N.C. State reliever Derrick Smith got Tre Phelps, who had a hit in his first three at-bats, to pop up to end the inning.

