N.C. State rallies from an 11-point deficit to beat Wake Forest after coach Kevin Keatts was ejected

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Jayden Taylor celebrates with Kam Woods and DJ Horne late inthe second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (Kaitlin McKeown/The News & Observer via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kaitlin McKeown]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 21 points and North Carolina State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wake Forest 83-76 after Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts was ejected. N.C. State made six free throws and Horne followed with a jumper during an 8-0 spurt that gave the Wolfpack a 73-69 lead with 1:50 remaining. Andrew Carr’s three-point play pulled Wake Forest to 73-72, but Ben Middlebrooks answered with a layup and the Wolfpack shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to seal it for N.C. State (13-4, 5-1 ACC). Carr scored a career-high 28 points for Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2).

