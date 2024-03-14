N.C. State pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Syracuse 83-65 in ACC Tournament second round

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State forward Mohamed Diarra (23) joins his teammates as they start to celebrate during the final minutes of the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against Syracuse, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds, and North Carolina State rolled to an 83-65 victory over Syracuse in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Tenth-seeded N.C. State (19-14), which avenged a regular-season sweep by Syracuse, will face No. 2 seed Duke (24-7) in a quarterfinal.Syracuse opened the second half on a 7-2 spurt for a 39-37 advantage. N.C. State answered with a 21-4 run for a 58-43 lead with 12:33 remaining. The Wolfpack scored 30 points from 19 Syracuse turnovers. Judah Mintz scored 21 points to lead No. 7 seed Syracuse (20-12).

