N.C. State pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Syracuse 83-65 in ACC Tournament second round

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds, and North Carolina State rolled to an 83-65 victory over Syracuse in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Tenth-seeded N.C. State (19-14), which avenged a regular-season sweep by Syracuse, will face No. 2 seed Duke (24-7) in a quarterfinal.Syracuse opened the second half on a 7-2 spurt for a 39-37 advantage. N.C. State answered with a 21-4 run for a 58-43 lead with 12:33 remaining. The Wolfpack scored 30 points from 19 Syracuse turnovers. Judah Mintz scored 21 points to lead No. 7 seed Syracuse (20-12).

