N.C. State makes westward trek to visit California in matchup of 0-3 ACC teams

California hosts N.C. State on Saturday. It’s a matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference teams that are both off to 0-3 starts in league play. This is the first meeting between the programs. This is N.C. State’s first 0-3 ACC start since going 0-4 in 2014. Cal’s three losses in its first ACC season are by a combined eight points.

