N.C. State makes westward trek to visit California in matchup of 0-3 ACC teams

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks to pass the ball against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

California hosts N.C. State on Saturday. It’s a matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference teams that are both off to 0-3 starts in league play. This is the first meeting between the programs. This is N.C. State’s first 0-3 ACC start since going 0-4 in 2014. Cal’s three losses in its first ACC season are by a combined eight points.

