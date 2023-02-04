N.C. State keeps pace atop ACC beating feisty Georgia Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points, Terquavion Smith distributed 10 assists and North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 72-64 in a back-and-forth contest. Burns made two foul shots, Morsell made a 3-pointer 28 seconds later with 2:06 to go for a 65-61 lead and N.C. State led for the remainder. Miles Kelly scored 17 for the Yellow Jackets.

