N.C. State hosts Northern Illinois in a matchup of teams trying to regroup from losses

N.C. State hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday. It’s a matchup of teams trying to regroup from losses last weekend. The Wolfpack could use a win after blowouts to ranked Tennessee and Clemson teams in the past three games. The Huskies lost to Buffalo to fall out of the AP Top 25. NIU’s defense ranks among the nation’s leaders entering a matchup with an offense led by a true freshman quarterback in the Wolfpack’s CJ Bailey. This is also a matchup for Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren against the program he coached in 2011 and 2012.

