N.C. State emerges from open week hoping to start late-season surge in home game with Stanford

N.C. State hosts Stanford on Saturday. The matchup pairs two teams with one win in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Wolfpack’s last game was a win at California before an open date. N.C. State put together a strong finish after an open date last year, winning five straight games. Stanford is making its third cross-country trip in league play this year. The Cardinal won the program’s first ACC game at Stanford in September but lost the following week at now-No. 11 Clemson. The matchup pairs two struggling units in N.C. State’s defense and Stanford’s offense.

