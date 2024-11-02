N.C. State blasts Stanford 59-28 behind explosive offense led by CJ Bailey

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hollywood Smothers and Jordan Waters each rushed for two touchdowns, and quarterback CJ Bailey added three more while being nearly perfect through the air as North Carolina State crushed Stanford 59-28. Bailey, who took over the starting job in midseason after Grayson McCall retired because of head injuries, completed 18 of 20 passes for 234 yards. The Wolfpack ended a two-game home losing streak while handing Stanford its sixth consecutive defeat. North Carolina State scored three touchdowns on four plays, capped by Waters’ 94-yard run that was the second-longest rushing TD in school history. Stanford also lost quarterback Ashton Daniels to injury.

