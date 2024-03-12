N.C. State beats Louisville 94-85 in the first round of ACC tourney, spoiling Clark’s 36-point night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casey Morsell scored 25 points, Jayden Taylor had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals and No. 10 seed North Carolina State beat No. 15 seed Louisville 94-85 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, spoiling a 36-point performance by Skyy Clark. N.C. State (18-14) advances to play No. 7 seed Syracuse in the second round on Wednesday. The Wolfpack lost both regular-season meetings with the Orange, 77-65 on the road and 87-83 at home. Clark made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 75-all with 4:50 to go and set a career-high in scoring with 30. But Taylor answered with two straight makes from distance to give N.C. State an 81-77 lead. N.C. State made 11 free throws in the final three minutes to seal it.

