N.C. State, Armstrong rebound strong in 45-7 win over outmatched VMI

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong piled up 303 yards of total offense as North Carolina State routed VMI 45-7. Armstrong led N.C. State by completing 27-of-32 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 39 yards on six carries. N.C. State started the game by scoring 31 straight, a run that included a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Robert Kennedy. VMI scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter when Collin Shannon found Egypt Nelson for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

