N.C. State, Armstrong rebound strong in 45-7 win over outmatched VMI

By MITCHELL NORTHAM The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Jordan Houston (3) runs around the block of teammate Bradley Rozner (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against VMI in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong piled up 303 yards of total offense as North Carolina State routed VMI 45-7. Armstrong led N.C. State by completing 27-of-32 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 39 yards on six carries. N.C. State started the game by scoring 31 straight, a run that included a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Robert Kennedy. VMI scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter when Collin Shannon found Egypt Nelson for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

