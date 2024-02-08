Mystics star Delle Donne might take a break from basketball, multiple reports say

Multiple reports say Washington Mystics star forward Elena Delle Donne might step away from basketball for an undetermined period of time. ESPN reports, citing anonymous sources, that the two-time WNBA MVP does not intend to sign the one-year supermax deal the Mystics have offered her. The 34-year-old Delle Donne had told the organization that she was unsure about her future in the hopes she would not interfere with the Mystics’ offseason plans. The team responded by placing the core designation on her. The Washington Post also reported the development Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of Delle Donne’s decision not to sign the team’s qualifying offer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.