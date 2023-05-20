Mystics lock down new-look Liberty 80-64 in WNBA opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins each scored 14 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 80-64 to give longtime assistant Eric Thibault a win in his coaching debut. Elena Delle Donne added 13 points and Kristi Toliver scored 10 in her return to Washington after spending two seasons in Los Angeles. New York, which was labeled a super team during the offseason, shot just 34% from the field and turned it over 20 times. Cloud blocked Sabrina Ionescu’s shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Washington’s lead at 39-26. The Liberty started the game making just 5 of 23 shots and finished the half shooting 27%.

