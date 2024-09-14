Mystics hold off Dream 72-69 to move into tie for final WNBA playoff spot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 20 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Atlanta Dream 72-69 on Friday night to move into a tie for the final postseason spot. Washington (13-24) pulled even with the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed, while knocking Atlanta (12-25) a game off the pace with three left to play. The Mystics and Dream play again Sunday in Washington. Rhyne Howard hit a turnaround jumper for Atlanta with 21 seconds to go to make it a one-point game, but Ariel Atkins made two free throws for Washington and Tina Charles missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

