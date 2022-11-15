Mystics’ Eric Thibault named head coach, dad Mike remains GM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Thibault is retiring from his position as coach of the Washington Mystics. The team announced Tuesday that Thibault will continue as general manager. His son, Eric, will take over as coach. Eric Thibault has been an assistant with the Mystics for a decade. He spent the last four seasons as an associate head coach. Mike Thibault is the winningest coach in WNBA history after going 379-289. He was named coach and general manager of the Mystics in December 2012 and led the team to its first WNBA title in 2019. Thibault was the coach of the Connecticut Sun before joining the Mystics.

