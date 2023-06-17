Mystics beat the short-handed Mercury 88-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 88-69. Phoenix was without stars Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring). Washington scored the opening nine points of the game and cruised to a 28-14 lead after the first quarter. The Mystics led 54-38 at halftime after shooting 58% from the field. Sykes and Delle Donne combined for 28 points. Sykes was injured in a collision with 6:46 left in the third quarter and did not return. Delle Donne finished 7 of 12 from the field.

