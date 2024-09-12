Mystics beat Chicago 89-58 to move within 1 game of the eighth-place Sky for final playoff spot

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 89-58 on Wednesday night to move within one game of the eighth-place Sky for the final playoff spot. Washington (12-24) is tied for ninth with Atlanta (12-24), which hosts the Mystics on Friday in the first of a home-and-home series. Chicago (13-23) closes the week against playoff-bound Minnesota and Phoenix — before a matchup with Atlanta on Sept. 17. Washington shot 50% from the field, with 11 different players making a field goal. The Mystics allowed a season-low 58 points after the Sky shot just 36% with 15 turnovers.

