Myree scores two touchdowns and Morgan State edges Hampton 30-28

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Miles Myree scored two touchdowns and Morgan State never trailed in grinding out a 30-28 season-opening win over Hampton. The Bears ran for 244 yards on 55 carries and quarterback Tahj Smith attempted only 8 passes, completing 5 for 75 yards. Myree and Keith Jenkins Jr. led the rushing game with 68 yards each. The score was tied at 7 early in the second quarter, then Jason Collins Jr. gave the Bears the lead for good when he scored on a 41-yard run. Malcolm Mays hit Kevin Johnson Jr. with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 4:29 remaining in the game and the Pirates trailed 30-28. Morgan State then ran out the clock with a 9-play, 32-yard drive.

