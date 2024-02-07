Myles Rice lost a season of hoops to cancer. Now he’s helping lead a resurgence at Wazzu

Myles Rice lost a season of his basketball career to cancer. It was Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it required months of chemotherapy to batter the disease into remission. Now healthy, Rice is back on the basketball court and thriving while helping lead a hoops resurgence at Washington State. Rice is one of the top contenders for Pac-12 freshman of the year, averaging 15.7 points going into Thursday night’s game at Oregon State. The fight with cancer a year ago has given Rice a renewed appreciation for what he’s been able to show on the court for the Cougars, who have NCAA tourney hopes going into the final month of the regular season.

