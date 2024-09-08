Myles Crawley throws 4 TD passes, Grambling beats Division-II Tuskegee 37-20

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw four first-half touchdown passes and Grambling beat Division-II member Tuskegee 37-20. Crawley was 16-of-26 passing for 304 yards. Javon Robinson had four receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. Three other receivers made scoring catches for Grambling (1-1). Christopher Roberson completed 13 of 28 passes for 193 yards and threw two interceptions for Tuskegee (0-2). Gabriel Garmon made five catches for 116 yards. The Golden Tigers scored 10 points inside the final five minutes.

