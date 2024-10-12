Myles Burkett throws two TD passes, Albany hangs on to defeat Bryant 24-17

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany defeated Bryant 24-17. Burkett hit McGee on a 5-yard scoring play that gave the Great Danes a 17-10 lead with 10:43 remaining. Jojo Uga made it a two-touchdown game when he punched it in from the 1 with 1:07 left. It was a two-play, six-yard drive after the Bulldogs turned it over on downs inside their own 10. The extra cushion proved necessary after Bryant drove 75 yards and scored on a 21-yard pass from Jarrett Guest to Drew Montez with 6 seconds left. The Bulldogs recovered their onside kick but Guest’s final heave was broken up by Marcus Winfield.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.