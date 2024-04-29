Mykhailo Fomenko, former Ukraine coach and a Soviet-era player for Dynamo Kyiv, has died at 75

KIYV, Ukraine (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv says its former player and coach Mykhailo Fomenko has died. He was 75. The Ukrainian club did not disclose details about the cause of death. Fomenko was a former Soviet-era player for Dynamo who went on to coach Ukraine’s national team at the European Championship. As a player, Fomenko was a key defender on the Dynamo team that won the Soviet Union’s league title three times, and the 1975 Cup Winners’ Cup in Europe. As a coach, Fomenko helped Ukraine qualify for Euro 2016 in France, although his team lost all three group games at the tournament.

