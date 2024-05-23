Myers went 3 for 4 and TCU registered 14 hits in a 9-4 win over Kansas State in the Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Myers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Kurtis Byrne also had three of TCU’s 14 hits and the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs beat No. 6 seed Kansas State 9-4 in the Big 12 Tournament. TCU continues in the consolation bracket with a game on Friday. Kansas State has been eliminated from the tournament. Myers led off the game with a double and scored on Logan Maxwell’s sacrifice fly following a 12-pitch at-bat. TCU added an RBI single on three straight at-bats in the second, capped by Myers’ hit for a 4-0 lead. The Horned Frogs loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth to force Kansas State to go to the bullpen. Myers capitalized with a shot up the middle to score two for a 6-0 lead.

