Myers’ opportunity at extra playing time ends after breaking ankle kicking a door in frustration

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie outfielder Dane Myers could miss the remainder of the season after he fractured his left ankle kicking a door out of frustration following a game at Cincinnati July 13. The Marlins placed Myers on the injured list Friday and it is uncertain if he will return in 2024. Myers seethed after he was called out on strikes by plate umpire Derek Thomas on a check swing without an appeal to the base umpire. Myers questioned the call, got into a heated exchange with Thomas and was ejected. An irate Myers fractured his left ankle when he kicked a door. Before his injury, Myers had two home runs and 14 RBI in 40 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.