MVP Guinn scores 32, carries Chattanooga women to SoCon title 69-60 over UNCG

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jada Quinn scored 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead Chattanooga to its 20th Southern Conference Tournament championship and 17th NCAA Tournament berth with a 69-60 win over UNC Greensboro. The top-seeded Mocs took the lead for good early in the second quarter but couldn’t put away the second-seeded Spartans. Both times UNCG got within a point in the third quarter, Guinn answered and then she took over in the fourth quarter. Guinn had a pair of three-point plays down the stretch and had a basket in isolation that all but clinched it with 39.2 seconds left. She added two free throws to close out the Mocs’ second straight championship. Ayanna Khalfani had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Spartans.

