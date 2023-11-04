Mvogo makes 7 saves as Lens is held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lens has been held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in the French league after goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo delivered a superb performance to keep the hosts afloat. In windy and rainy conditions the Swiss international made seven saves. He denied a couple of excellent chances from Angelo Fulgini and Elye Wahi and was rescued by his crossbar when Florian Sotoca unleashed a 35-meter effort just after halftime. Lens was runner-up behind Paris Saint-Germain last season but endured a poor start this term. The team has improved in recent weeks and is now unbeaten in six matches. It moved to eighth place in the standings with two points more than Lorient.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.