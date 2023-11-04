Mvogo makes 7 saves as Lens is held 0-0 at Lorient. Marseille plays again with draw against Lille

PARIS (AP) — Lens has been held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in the French league after goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo delivered a superb performance to keep the hosts afloat. In windy and rainy conditions the Swiss international made seven saves. He denied a couple of excellent chances from Angelo Fulgini and Elye Wahi and was rescued by his crossbar when Florian Sotoca unleashed a 35-meter effort. Lens was runner-up behind Paris Saint-Germain last season but endured a poor start this term. The team has improved in recent weeks and is now unbeaten in six matches. Marseille drew 0-0 with Lille. Marseille’s home game against Lyon was postponed last weekend after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.