Muyl’s goal, Panicco’s 6 saves help Nashville beat Fire 3-0 in finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Muyl scored a goal, Aníbal Godoy added two assist and Elliot Joseph Panicco had six saves to help Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 in the regular season finale for both teams. Muyl cut back to evade a defender near the corner of the penalty area and then scored on a shot that deflected off a defender a slipped under the crossbar to give Nashville (9-16-9) a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. Sam Surridege scored a goal in the 87th minute and Jacob Shaffelburg capped the scoring with a shot off the post in stoppage time. Chicago (7-18-9) finished the season with 30 points, fewest in the Eastern Conference.

