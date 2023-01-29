Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win. Judah Mintz’s jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Justyn Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18. Mintz scored 21 for Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.