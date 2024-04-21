Mutiso Munyao pulls away from 41-year-old Bekele to win London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Mutiso Munyao denied 41-year-old Kenenisa Bekele a first London Marathon victory by pulling away from the Ethiopian great with about 3 kilometers to go for his biggest career win. Mutiso Munyao and Bekele were in a two-way fight for the win until the Kenyan made his move as they ran along the River Thames, quickly building a six-second gap that only grew as he ran toward the finish in front of Buckingham Palace. He finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second, with Bekele finishing about 14 seconds behind. Emile Cairess of Britain was third, more than three minutes back.

