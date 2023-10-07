Muskett helps Virginia end 8-game skid, 27-13 over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for two touchdowns and ran for one and Virginia ended an eight-game losing streak dating to last season with a 27-13 victory against William & Mary. Muskett, a transfer from Monmouth, hit Malachi Fields for a 26-yard score and Malik Washington with a 27-yarder and ran 7 yards for another score. The Tribe led 13-3 before Virginia’s defense tightened and its offense came to life. Virginia ran for 221 yards after averaging 75 over its first five games.

