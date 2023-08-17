Music mogul Jerry Moss left his mark in horse racing with Zenyatta and upset Kentucky Derby win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss were building A&M Records into a powerhouse label, Moss bought his first thoroughbred in 1970. It was the start of a love affair with horse racing that lasted the rest of his life. Moss died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles at age 88. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith says the sport has lost a giant. Smith rode 50-1 shot Giacomo to victory in the 2005 Kentucky Derby. The colt was named after a son of musician Sting. Moss often mixed his two loves, naming horses after music people or songs. He and his then-wife Ann owned 2010 Horse of the Year Zenyatta, who won 19 consecutive races. Her only loss was in the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.