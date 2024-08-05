Music and medals: U.S. skateboarder drops into Olympic bowl with an apt new song: “Perfect Moment”

PARIS (AP) — Keep an eye out for Bryce Wettstein when she and other skateboarders drop into the Paris Olympics’ bowl. She’s likely to be the only one strumming a ukulele between runs on Tuesday. Yup, this 20-year-old both soars and sings. The San Diego native could emerge from the women’s park competition with a medal, new lyrics or both. The now two-time Olympian has been musically whiling away her downtime in Paris. Editing on her phone, Wettstein is putting finishing touches to a music video to go with a song she wrote a couple of months before the Games. She called it “Perfect Moment” — which could be very fitting Tuesday, depending on how things go for her.

