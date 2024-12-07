Musiala strikes twice to help Bayern end mini-skid without the injured Kane

By The Associated Press
Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has come off the bench to score twice and help a Bayern Munich side without the injured Harry Kane beat Heidenheim 4-2 in the Bundesliga. Musiala restored Bayern’s lead at 2-1 moments after going on in the second half and then put the result beyond doubt in injury time on Saturday. Bayern was playing its second full game without its top-scoring Kane since he strained his right hamstring in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Bayern then lost in the German Cup to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 without the England striker on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.