Musiala strikes twice to help Bayern end mini-skid without the injured Kane

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala has come off the bench to score twice and help a Bayern Munich side without the injured Harry Kane beat Heidenheim 4-2 in the Bundesliga. Musiala restored Bayern’s lead at 2-1 moments after going on in the second half and then put the result beyond doubt in injury time on Saturday. Bayern was playing its second full game without its top-scoring Kane since he strained his right hamstring in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Bayern then lost in the German Cup to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 without the England striker on Tuesday.

